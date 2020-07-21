Shannen James shares new music video for ‘Arrows’

Shannen James has shared a new music video for her latest single, ‘Arrows’.

The visual was produced in conjunction with Mushroom Creative House, featuring a live performance from James with her band. Watch it below:

‘Arrows’ is the title track from James’ debut EP, due out on September 25 via Ivy League Records.

The track was the third single from the EP, following ‘Collide’ and ‘Something In The Water’. ‘Arrows’ was released earlier last month, premiering on the Sunday edition of triple j’s 2020 program on June 14.

Alongside the release of the music video, James also announced the finalised tracklist for the EP, which you can find below.

Upon release, James described the song as “an introspective song reflecting on my own dreams and ambitions and how uncertain it can be navigating through life to achieve them”.

“The idea of using arrows as a metaphor ended up being the core of the song,” she said.

“It’s about persisting with what it is you want regardless and knowing that you get more than one shot, it might just take a few goes before something sticks.”

The full tracklist of Shannen James’ debut EP ‘Arrows’ is:

1. ‘Something In The Water

2. ‘Arrows’

3. ‘Empty Eyes’

4. ‘Collide’

5. ‘Seventeen’

6. ‘Golden’