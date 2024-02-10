Sharon Osbourne says Kanye West “fucked with the wrong Jew this time”

Sharon Osbourne has hit out against Kanye West, saying he “fucked with the wrong Jew this time”.

The comment follows the news that West used a Black Sabbath sample without the band’s permission for his album with Ty Dolla $ign, ‘Vultures’.

West was reportedly planning to use vocals from a 1983 live performance of ‘War Pigs’. However, according to frontman Ozzy Osbourne, he was “refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many”.

Ozzy added: “He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man!”

Now, the Prince Of Darkness’ wife and manager has chimed in with her thoughts on the debacle, telling TMZ: “Kanye fucked with the wrong Jew this time.”

Sharon, who was raised as Jewish, said that Ozzy typically doesn’t refuse to clear samples – but in West’s case, he had “special fucking occasion to say no”.

She went on to brand West as a “disrespectful anti-Semite”, saying that these days he “represents hate”. The Osbournes have also reportedly sent off a cease and desist to West. She added: “The motherfucker’s a pig.”

West was first accused of anti-Semitism in October 2022 following a series of posts on both Twitter and Instagram, which saw his accounts on both social media sites suspended.

The rapper has since been dropped by his lawyer, talent agency and record label, whilst his brand partnerships with labels including Balenciaga and Adidas were terminated. He was further condemned by celebrities and politicians around the world. In reponse, West said he didn’t “believe” in the term antisemitism in an interview with News Nation‘s Chris Cuomo.

He recently issued an apology to the Jewish community for his anti-Semitic comments.