Sharon Osbourne slams “fake” Adele: “Cut the crap, you don’t talk like that anymore”

Sharon Osbourne has criticised Adele, accusing the singer of using a “fake” cockney accent.

The former X Factor judge took aim at the London-born singer during last night’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother (March 7) – criticising the ‘Rolling In The Deep’ singer as exaggerating her accent.

“I think she plays the whole ‘Oh, love, oh I’m Adele… I’m so English,'” she said to her housemates during the UK reality show, putting on a heavy cockney accent.

“It’s like, cut the crap, you don’t talk like that anymore, just sing, just be true to who you are,” she continued. “But she does all this old English, you know?”

Since entering the Big Brother house on Monday (March 4), the X Factor judge and wife of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has also called out James Corden – namely for his habit of “constantly” name-dropping.

During a conversation with the other housemates on the subject of name-dropping, Osbourne said: “I tell you who does that, James Corden. He does that all the time.”

“I go to him, ‘I really like your shoes’, and he goes, ‘Yes, Stella McCartney’. I’m like, I didn’t ask you who made them. He constantly, constantly throws out names.”

Osbourne and housemate (and another former X Factor judge) Louis Walsh agreed that Corden “kissed all the right people” when he moved to Los Angeles to host The Late Late Show, including Vogue editor Anna Wintour and chat show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Speaking about the former, Osbourne said, “Oh, she loves [Corden]. She loves him. But who loves Anna Wintour? She does. I think she’s a C-word.”

Before entering the reality show, Osbourne lashed out at Kanye West, saying he “fucked with the wrong Jew this time”. The comments came shortly after the rapper had used a Black Sabbath sample without the band’s permission on his album ‘Vultures’ with Ty Dolla $ign.

In the criticism of West, she branded him a “disrespectful anti-Semite” who “represents hate”. The Osbournes have also reportedly sent off a cease and desist to West. She added: “The motherfucker’s a pig.”

As for Adele, the singer was recently forced to postpone her ongoing Las Vegas residency shows due to illness. She is set to wrap up the ‘Weekends With Adele’ dates soon, with an upcoming residency in Munich lined up for later this year.