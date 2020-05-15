Sharon Van Etten and Josh Homme cover ‘(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding’

Sharon Van Etten and Josh Homme have joined forces, sharing a cover of the Nick Lowe-penned ‘(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding’.

The song was originally written by Lowe in 1974, though it was popularised by Elvis Costello and the Attractions. Costello included their version of the song on the 1979 album ‘Armed Forces’.

For their rendition, Van Etten and the Queens of the Stone Age frontman deliver a bittersweet, slow-burning duet.

Listen to it below:

Both artists have kept relatively busy over the last few months.

In February, Van Etten shared her first original music since her 2019 album ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’, with the single ‘Beaten Down’. She followed it up with a track titled ‘Staring At a Mountain’, which she contributed to the soundtrack for the film Never Rarely Sometimes Always.

Last month, Van Etten teamed up with the surviving members of Fountains of Wayne in tribute to the band’s late songwriter Adam Schlesinger, who died from COVID-19 complications in April. Van Etten played bass and provided backing vocals for the band’s performance of ‘Hackensack’ during a live-streamed benefit concert that also featured the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Halsey and SZA.

Homme, meanwhile, recently shared an acoustic rendition of Queens of the Stone Age’s ‘Villains of Circumstance’ filmed in the bathroom of his Los Angeles home.

Back in March, he and Iggy Pop screened their ‘American Valhalla’ documentary online. The film documented the creation of Iggy’s 17th studio album, 2016’s ‘Post Pop Depression’.