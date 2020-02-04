News Music News

Sharon Van Etten announces new single ‘Beaten Down’, coming tomorrow

Her first original material since last year's 'Remind Me Tomorrow'

Patrick Clarke
Sharon Van Etten
Sharon Van Etten CREDIT: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Sharon Van Etten has teased her first original material since last year’s acclaimed fifth album ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’.

The New Jersey singer-songwriter revealed on Twitter that she’ll be dropping a new single tomorrow that appears to be titled ‘Beaten Down’.

The announcement came along with a cryptic snippet of video featuring a lone figure sat in the desert, their face obscured, while a single note plays in the background.

Van Etten has released sporadic tracks since ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’, including a cover of festive classic ‘Silent Night’ back in December.

She also teamed up with Jeff Goldblum for a rendition of ‘Let’s Face The Music And Dance’, which appeared on the film star’s record ‘I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This’, a jazz album recorded with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

Meanwhile, back in September, Van Etten was the subject of a short documentary released by Amazon Music, which on a recording session held on the musician’s last day living in New York City.

“I moved to New York about 15 years ago,” Van Etten says in a clip shared on the singer’s social media. “That’s longer than I’ve lived anywhere and I’m trying not it let to get to me too much because I am sentimental.”

