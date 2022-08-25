Sharon Van Etten announces Australia tour dates, including Sydney Opera House show

American singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten has announced Australian dates for her current ‘Darkness Fades’ tour.

The indie veteran’s Australian excursion begins December 1 with a performance at the Sydney Opera House’s newly-renovated concert hall. The concert will be followed by dates at the following venues: The Tivoli in Brisbane, Fremantle Arts Centre in Fremantle Northcote Theatre in Melbourne, and finally Meredith Music Festival.

The Brisbane and Melbourne dates will be supported by Batts, who collaborated with Van Etten on her single ‘Blue’. The Fremantle show, on the other hand, will feature Banjo Lucia.

We are coming to Australia! I can’t believe I’m saying this, but we kick things off at the Sydney Opera House. My first time ever headlining the proper Concert Hall. Following that up with more shows in Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/E2XCHJyBBe — Sharon Van Etten (@sharonvanetten) August 24, 2022

The singer expressed excitement about her Sydney Opera House outing in a statement, saying, “My last show in town was at the Opera House’s beautiful Joan Sutherland Theatre. And now, I am at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall! To my Australian fans, THANK YOU! We have built this together.”

Artist presale tickets will be available for all shows, and can only be accessed with registration through Seated. Presales for the Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth shows will begin August 26 at 9AM local time, while presale tickets for the Sydney concert will be available on August 31 at 12PM AEST. Online sales for Meredith Music Festival will begin on August 30 at 11AM AEST, and can be purchased through their website.

Van Etten recently completed her American ‘Wild Hearts Tour’ with Julien Baker and Angel Olsen, which began in Virginia in July and concluded in New York on August 21. The ‘Darkness Fades’ tour last brought the singer through Europe, with a run which began in Lisbon in May and ended in Cork at the end of June.

In May, she released her sixth studio album ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’, which she co-produced with Daniel Knowles. On the album, the singer-songwriter noted, “These 10 songs are designed to be listened to in order, at once, so that a much larger story of hope, loss, longing and resilience can be told.” In his review, NME’s Jordan Bassett noted that the “unyielding record is, at times, a powerful reckoning with the age of uncertainty”.

Sharon Van Etten’s Australian tour dates are:

DECEMBER

Thursday 1 – Sydney Opera House – Sydney

Saturday 3 – The Tivoli – Brisbane

Monday 5 – Fremantle Arts Centre – Fremantle

Thursday 8 – Northcote Theatre – Melbourne

Saturday 10 – Meredith Music Festival – Meredith