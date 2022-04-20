Sharon Van Etten has told NME of her deep connection with collaborator and tourmate Angel Olsen. “[She’s] one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met,” Van Etten said.

Van Etten was speaking in a new Big Read cover feature ahead of the release of her sixth studio album ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’, due out on May 6.

Of the potential of future collaborations, she added: “Our schedules are pretty crazy coming up, but I feel like this is just the beginning of working together.”

Elsewhere in the Big Read cover feature, Van Etten discussed her experience filming The OA, saying she felt like an “imposter” on set.

The singer-songwriter played Rachel DeGrasso in the Netflix series created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. While there were plans for a five-season story, the show was cancelled after two seasons in 2019.

Speaking to NME about her time in the series, Van Etten had some reservations about her performance. “It was a challenge to take on a role like that, and I feel very lucky to have worked with Brit and Zal – they’re very adventurous in the kind of work they produce.

“I was constantly insecure, and I knew I was the imposter. So as lucky as I felt that the show wanted me to be part of it, I was also quietly relieved I didn’t have to do it anymore. I’m sorry to the fans but I just felt like I was going to be found out… I didn’t know what I was doing!”

Watch NME‘s full video interview with Sharon Van Etten below.

Elsewhere, Van Etten recently shared a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Starman’ as featured in Netflix documentary Return To Space.

Her new album will explore “the questions we ask ourselves when we think the world – or at least, our world – might be ending.” The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’ will see no singles released from the record ahead of its release.