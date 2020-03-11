Sharon Van Etten shares powerful new track ‘Staring At A Mountain’

Sharon Van Etten has shared her powerful new track ‘Staring At A Mountain.’

The sombre new effort from the New Jersey singer-songwriter is taken from the soundtrack of the film Never Rarely Sometimes Always, which debuted at Sundance Film Festival in January.

As Pitchfork reports, Van Etten’s effort will play over the credits of the Eliza Hitmann-helmed movie, which stars Sidney Flanigan as Autumn – a young woman who heads to New York after falling unexpectedly pregnant.

Van Etten also stars in the movie as Autumn’s mother.

It comes after she shared ‘Beaten Down’ last month, her first original material since last year’s acclaimed fifth album ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’.

Van Etten said of that track: “Beaten Down’ is about love, patience and empathy. It’s about making life-changing choices and remaining strong enough to see them through.”

Last year, she also teamed up with Jeff Goldblum for a rendition of ‘Let’s Face The Music And Dance’, which appeared on the film star’s record ‘I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This’, a jazz album recorded with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

In September 2019, Van Etten was also the subject of a short documentary released by Amazon Music, which on a recording session held on the musician’s last day living in New York City.

“I moved to New York about 15 years ago,” Van Etten says in a clip shared on the singer’s social media. “That’s longer than I’ve lived anywhere and I’m trying not it let to get to me too much because I am sentimental.”