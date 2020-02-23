Shawn Mendes confirms a new album is on the way

Shawn Mendes has confirmed that he is working on a new album, the follow-up to his self-titled LP released in 2018.

The ‘Lost in Japan’ singer-songwriter shared news of a fourth album in an Instagram Story on Friday (February 21).

“What’s up guys? I know that I haven’t been on Instagram at all lately,” he said in the clip. “But I just wanted to say that I love, and I miss you so much. I’m making another album. So, yeah, I love you and I’ll see you soon.”

Advertisement

The 21-year-old didn’t share details of when exactly fans could expect the new music.

Take a look at the clip below:

Mendes’ self-titled third album was released on May 25, 2018. In a four-star review, NME’s Hannah Mylrea called it a “bright and bold new direction for the 19-year-old singer, as he leaves behind sickly choruses for brazen, guitar-ridden anthems; he sounds all the better for it.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift shared a remix of her track ‘Lover’ late last year, which comes complete with a new verse from Shawn Mendes.

The title track from Swift’s seventh album is turned to a classic duet, as Mendes attempts to woo her with a list of romantic plans.

Advertisement

“We can light a bunch of candles and dance around the kitchen, baby/Pictures of when we were young hang on the wall/We’ll sit on the stoop/I’ll sing love songs to you,” Mendes sings.