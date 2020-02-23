News Music News

Shawn Mendes confirms a new album is on the way

Ready for more Mendes?

Will Lavin
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes is now working on his fourth album. CREDIT: Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes has confirmed that he is working on a new album, the follow-up to his self-titled LP released in 2018.

The ‘Lost in Japan’ singer-songwriter shared news of a fourth album in an Instagram Story on Friday (February 21).

“What’s up guys? I know that I haven’t been on Instagram at all lately,” he said in the clip. “But I just wanted to say that I love, and I miss you so much. I’m making another album. So, yeah, I love you and I’ll see you soon.”

Advertisement

The 21-year-old didn’t share details of when exactly fans could expect the new music.

Take a look at the clip below:

Mendes’ self-titled third album was released on May 25, 2018. In a four-star review, NME’s Hannah Mylrea called it a “bright and bold new direction for the 19-year-old singer, as he leaves behind sickly choruses for brazen, guitar-ridden anthems; he sounds all the better for it.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift shared a remix of her track ‘Lover’ late last year, which comes complete with a new verse from Shawn Mendes.

The title track from Swift’s seventh album is turned to a classic duet, as Mendes attempts to woo her with a list of romantic plans.

Advertisement

“We can light a bunch of candles and dance around the kitchen, baby/Pictures of when we were young hang on the wall/We’ll sit on the stoop/I’ll sing love songs to you,” Mendes sings.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.