Shazam has started recognising My Chemical Romance’s ‘An Offering’ as a new single

New music from MCR could well be on its way

Patrick Clarke
My Chemical Romance in 2010
My Chemical Romance in 2010 CREDIT: Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis via Getty Images

Music recognition service Shazam is indicating that My Chemical Romance are gearing up to release new music.

When used during the video that was released to announce the band’s forthcoming run of UK shows, the app would previously indicate that there were no matches for the orchestral music in the background.

Last night, however, Shazam started telling users that the music can now be confirmed as an excerpt from a song called ‘An Offering’.

This means, as reported by Rocksound, that the song has been registered by Apple Music, who own Shazam, for their streaming service. It implies that the emo pioneers are set to give the track a proper release.

Yesterday (January 27), the band added a third date at Milton Keynes’ Stadium MK this summer in response to overwhelming demand from fans.

The latest UK date follows confirmation that MCR will also head to the continent for shows in Ireland, Italy and Germany.

The band kicked off their much anticipated reunion tour at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles last month, which was their first gig since 2012. They announced the comeback show in October 2019 and tickets sold out in minutes when they went on sale in November.

With five more confirmed concerts in March 2020, My Chemical Romance will also play two shows each in Australia and Japan with a New Zealand gig set to take place in between.

