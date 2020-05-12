Watch She & Him cover the Beach Boys’ ‘Darlin’

She & Him have returned with a new Beach Boys cover — you can listen to the duo’s rendition of ‘Darlin’ below.

The cover marks the first time that M. Ward and Zooey Deschanel have publicly shared a recording they’ve made together since 2018, when they put out two She & Him songs for the ‘Universal Love’ LGBTQ project.

Recorded remotely during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, both Ward and Deschanel can be seen in ‘Darlin”s accompanying clip performing their respective parts of the 1967 Beach Boys track (which featured on ‘Wild Honey’).

Watch She & Him perform the Beach Boys’ ‘Darlin’ below.

She & Him have previous when covering the Beach Boys, with the pair taking on the band’s classic song ‘God Only Knows’ back in December 2014.

The duo last performed live together back in December when they embarked on the ‘A Very She & Him Christmas Party’ in the US. The jaunt celebrated their two seasonal releases to date: 2011’s ‘A Very She & Him Christmas’ and 2016’s ‘Christmas Party’.

Back in October, Stone Temple Pilots’ cover of the Beach Boys track ‘She Knows Me Too Well’, which was recorded back in 1994, was finally released.

The rendition featured on Stone Temple Pilots‘ deluxe reissue of their album ‘Purple’ to celebrate the LP’s 25th anniversary.