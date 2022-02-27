Sheldon Riley to represent Australia at Eurovision 2022

Sydney-based singer Sheldon Riley has been selected to represent Australia in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest this May.

The singer, 22, was selected following a performance over the weekend (February 25) at the Eurovision: Australia Decides 2022 event, broadcast on SBS live from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre. His performance of his song ‘Not The Same’ narrowly beat out Perth metal band Voyager, receiving 100 votes to Voyager’s 97. Coming third was Brisbane singer-songwriter Jaguar Jonze, who had previously vied to represent Australia in 2020.

Watch Riley’s performance of ‘Not The Same’ below:

Riley is no stranger to singing competitions, having previously been a contestant on shows such as The Voice Australia and America’s Got Talent. He came third in the former, while he made it to the quarter-finals in the latter.

The singer is also the third voted-upon representative for Australia in the contest, following Kate Miller-Heidke in 2019 and Montaigne in 2020. Due to Eurovision’s cancellation in 2020, Montaigne’s representation was rolled over to the 2021 contest.

Prior to Australia Decides, all of Australia’s Eurovision representatives were internally selected. Guy Sebastian, Dami Im, Isaiah Firebrace and Jessica Mauboy were respectively selected between 2015 and 2018.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is set to take place in the Italian city of Turin between May 10 and 14. It will be broadcast locally on SBS.