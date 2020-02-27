Sheppard drop new single and video ‘Don’t Believe In Love’

Australian pop outfit Sheppard have marked their return today (February 28) with the release of their new single ‘Don’t Believe In Love’.

The band have also dropped an accompanying video for the song, directed by Digby Hogan. Watch the video below.

Advertisement

‘Don’t Believe In Love’ is the band’s follow-up to their late 2019 single ‘Die Young’. Sheppard frontman George Sheppard described it in a press statement as an “anti-love song.”

“We’ve all been in that dark place where we feel like love is not made for us… when it doesn’t go right, love can hurt us like nothing else can, and this song is about those times where it just feels easier to build up those walls and never let love in rather than risk being hurt again.”

‘Don’t Believe In Love’ actually marks the beginning of a special project for the band which will see them release their upcoming album by dropping one song and video each month prior to the yet-to-be-titled record’s release.

“Our forthcoming album isn’t necessarily a concept album,” said George Sheppard, “but there’s definitely a cohesive theme running throughout the songs and a linear narrative that I hope people are able to piece together as the year goes on and the album grows.”