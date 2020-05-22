Sheppard to play concert at Gold Coast Airport next week

Brisbane band Sheppard are set to play a first of its kind concert next week, going ahead at Gold Coast Airport on Friday, May 29.

The concert, put on by local radio station 102.9 Hot Tomato, will take place on the airport’s runway. There will be no live audience present. It will instead be streamed online and broadcast over the station.

The show will be hosted by 102.9 Hot Tomato radio personalities, Moyra, Mal and Baggs. The trio host the station’s afternoon shift every weekday from 3pm to 7pm.

“That’s never happened before,” Moyra Major told 7News Gold Coast earlier today (May 22).

“It will be a very unique thing to bring the Gold Coast together,” Simon Baggs continued.

This unique style of concert follows Australia’s first ever drive-in concert, which took place yesterday (May 21) in Sydney’s Robyn Webster Sports Centre, with Casey Donovan performing.

Sheppard have proven to be prolific in 2020, having released five singles in as many months. Those are ‘Phoenix’, ‘Don’t Believe In Love’, ‘Somebody Like You’, ‘Come Back’ and ‘Thank You’, which was released earlier this month.

These five singles are the first five instalments of Sheppard’s year-long project that will see them release a new single every month, culminating in the band’s third album at the end of the year.