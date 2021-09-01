SHERELLE releases compilation celebrating Black & LGBTQI+ electronic artists

London DJ and producer SHERELLE has curated an 18-track album featuring “some of the very best artists of the electronic scene” and celebrating Black & LGBTQI+ talent on the scene

‘Beautiful Presents: Beautiful Vol. 1’ features exclusive tracks from the likes of Gayance, KG, TAAHLIAH, Tim Reaper, Nia, Archives, Otik, Loraine James, :3LON, Kareem Ali and Kessler. The compilation is out today (September 1) and can be heard via Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music.

“I am super happy to finally introduce the Beautiful compilation,” said SHERELLE. “This has been one of the most ambitious projects I have ever worked on and the people involved are all artists that over the last year I have been wanting to work with.

“They are some of the very best artists of the electronic scene. All important artists in their respective scenes. It is super exciting to finally have something tangible for people to listen to and I really hope they enjoy it!”

“To me, Beautiful is a label and platform that belongs to and is for cultivating new and exciting music,” SHERELLE continued.

“Cultivating scenes within the Black and LGBTQI+ music community in and around Europe. Beautiful will make it easier for future generations and help protect and grow the scene into something beautiful. So please support us!”

According to the press release, “Beautiful is SHERELLE’s response to the lack of representation within the mainstream scene; to whitewashing and the erasure of both black and queer history; to Black artists being disproportionately affected by COVID; and an attempt to find a way to use influence to create something for the better.”

Speaking to NME about the project earlier this year, SHERELLE said “I know a lot of people want to be in positions where they are able to cultivate change, but I know it’s going to take time until we are in a position of influence to do that.

“I want there to be more Beautifuls: community-led legacy-led teams which address ownership. I hope there’s someone who’s thinking of doing something similar, because it means there are things that will change the scene and counteract all the shithousery.”