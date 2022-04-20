Watch the remastered music video for SHINee’s debut single ‘Replay’ in 4K

SM Entertainment has released a remastered version of the music video for SHINee’s debut single, ‘Replay’.

‘Replay’ was initially released on May 22, 2008, as part of the boyband’s debut mini-album of the same name. Notably, the music video featured choreography by Japanese dancer Rino Nakasone and then-future f(x) member Victoria Song as the female love interest.

The music video’s remaster and re-release is part of SM Entertainment’s “SM x YouTube Remastering Project”, which aims to reintroduce the history of K-pop given the genre’s widespread popularity today.

The project will include remasters of music videos and tracks by past SM Entertainment acts, as well as remakes and covers of early K-pop hits by the agency’s current roster of artists.

Prior to the remastered version of ‘Replay’, aespa released their rendition of S.E.S.’s 1998 hit ‘Dreams Come True.’ Their cover of the song was accompanied by a music video that combined the dreamy aesthetics from S.E.S.’s original music video with their own edgy, futuristic signature style.

In other news, SHINee leader and vocalist Onew recently made his solo comeback with a playful video for ‘Dice’, the title track of his new mini-album of the same name. The six-track record marks Onew’s first official solo project since the release of his debut solo mini-album ‘Voice’ in December 2018.

Earlier this year, he also lent his voice to the soundtrack of the K-drama Forecasting Love And Weather, in the form of the track ‘Heart Warning’