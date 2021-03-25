SHINee is reportedly releasing ‘Don’t Call Me’ repackaged album

Two months after the successful release of their seventh studio album ‘Don’t Call Me’, K-pop boyband SHINee is reportedly working on a repackaged version of the record.

Multiple industry officials disclosed to South Korean news agency Joy News 24 yesterday (March 24) that the group will make a comeback with a repackaged version of ‘Don’t Call Me’ in mid-April. The reports have yet to be confirmed by the band’s label, SM Entertainment.

Meanwhile, member Taemin previously previewed the potential comeback during a livestream earlier this week. In the 26-second clip, the idol hinting at the group’s new music by singing a few verses of a yet-to-be-released song and showcased some choreography.

태민이 스포6v6 Deep♪Deep♪Deeeep♪

그리구 헤엄치는 듯한 움직임🐳 pic.twitter.com/YYKjyAf1m6 — 급속충전기로기모으고있는TAEM2D (@taem3d) March 20, 2021

‘Don’t Call Me’ was released on February 22 and marked the four-member K-pop act’s return after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus. The record received a mostly positive four-star review from NME, calling it a “solid album” where the “hits easily outnumber the misses and it still teeters the line of the SHINee sound”.

In an interview with SCMP, the group shared that they opted to go for music that felt right to them instead of going for a single theme on ‘Don’t Call Me’. “Some songs are quintessential SHINee songs, but there are also other songs that are things we’ve never tried before. They fit today’s genres and musical mood,” Minho explained.

Key later clarified that being experimental wasn’t the goal for the latest release. “I know that SHINee are known for being experimental and trying new things for every release, but we tried to take out the emphasis on that for this album,” he said.