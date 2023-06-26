SHINee make a powerful return with trippy music video for ‘Hard’

K-pop boyband SHINee have made a comeback with their new single and album ‘Hard’.

On June 26 at 6pm KST, the SM Entertainment boyband dropped their eighth studio album ‘Hard’ and a vibrant music video for its lead single of the same name.

In the new visual, the members perform to the track from a trippy set modelled after the inside of a piano. In other scenes, solo shots of them glitch into one another as they dance.

“Hard like a criminal, hard like the beat / Hard like ma flow (Mmm, tasty) / Yeah, strike a pose, take a bite / Who’s coming? / We go hard, oh, catch a fright?,” they chant on the chorus.

Including ‘Hard’, the group’s new studio album comprises a total of 10 tracks. The boyband had released a music video for the song ‘The Feeling’ earlier this month, coinciding with the 15th anniversary of SHINee’s fandom SHINee World, affectionally known as Shawols.

The new release comes after the group held three days of concerts at the KSPO Dome in Seoul over the weekend, where they also performed the new single in front of fans for the first time.

Member Onew had not been present at the concert after SM Entertainment announced earlier this month that he would be going on a hiatus due to health issues.

‘Hard’ comes just months after youngest member Taemin successfully completed his mandatory military service, and marks SHINee’s first new music as a group in over two years, following their repackaged album ‘Atlantis’ in April 2021.