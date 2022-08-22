SHINee’s Key gives upcoming single ‘Gasoline’ surprise live debut at SMTOWN LIVE concert

SHINee member and soloist Key has debuted his upcoming single ‘Gasoline’ live at SM Entertainment’s SMTOWN LIVE concert ahead of its release later this month.

On August 20, K-pop agency SM Entertainment held its SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU Express @ Human City Suwon concert, marking its first in-person SMTOWN event in five years. During his set as a soloist, Key surprised fans with a live performance of his upcoming single ‘Gasoline’.

Dressed in a gold, bejewelled outfit, the singer performed the song and its choreography in its entirety with a team of backup dancers. ‘Gasoline’ is the title track of Key’s upcoming sophomore studio album of the same name, due out on August 30 at 6pm KST.

The official music video for ‘Gasoline’ will be released at the same time as the album next Tuesday (August 30). SM Entertainment have also since shared the full tracklist of ‘Gasoline’, which comprises a total of 11 songs.

While Key’s 2018 debut studio album ‘Face’ had included several notable features, the upcoming record includes only one collaboration. The B-side ‘Villain’ will feature rapper Jeno from NCT, best known as a member of its NCT Dream subunit.

Key also penned lyrics for several tracks on the record, including ‘Gasoline’, ‘G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time)’, ‘I Can’t Sleep’ and ‘Proud’.

‘Gasoline’ will mark the SHINee member’s first solo release in nearly a year, following his September 2021 mini-album ‘Bad Love’. That record had spawned a pre-release single titled ‘Hate That’ featuring Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, along with its title track of the same name. In a five-star review of the record, NME contributor Abby Webster wrote that that ‘Bad Live’ had “set the bar astronomically, unreachably high”.