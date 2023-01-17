SHINee’s Key to return with repackaged album in February

SHINee member Key is set to make a comeback in February with a repackaged version of his 2022 studio album ‘Gasoline’.

Earlier today (January 17), several South Korean media outlets reported that the idol would soon be making a solo comeback with repackaged album. SM Entertainment later confirmed the news to Newsen in a statement, which read: “Key is preparing to release his second repackaged studio album in February. Please look forward to it.”

Details such as the album’s title, tracklist and exact release date have not been announced by SM Entertainment at the time of publishing.

The upcoming record will be a re-release of the SHINee singer’s sophomore studio album ‘Gasoline’, which he released in August 2022. The 11-track record was led by its title track of the same name and included the B-side ‘Another Life’, which was named one of the best K-pop songs of 2022 by NME.

Back in December, fellow SHINee member Minho became the final member of the boyband to go solo with his debut mini-album ‘Chase’. In an interview with NME, the idol shared how the members of SHINee inspire each other in their solo work: “There is a mutual desire among our group to constantly be better than ourselves. There is a bit of a healthy competition, of motivating and almost instigating each other to try hard and evolve as artists.”

SHINee’s last release as a full group was their 2021 studio album ‘Don’t Call Me’ and its re-release ‘Atlantis’. The boyband’s youngest member Taemin began his mandatory military service shortly after the release, and is due to be discharged sometime in April this year.