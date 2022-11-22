SHINee’s Minho announces December release date for debut mini-album ‘Chase’

SHINee member Minho has announced the details for his upcoming debut record ‘Chase’, arriving in December.

On November 22, the idol unveiled the first concept art for his upcoming solo debut record. Titled ‘Chase’, the six-track album is due out on December 12. The new concept image depicts a figure standing in the red-tinted window of a dark wooden house.

‘Chase’ will also be available for pre-order sometime today via South Korean record stores and online retailers like KTown4U and KpopTown. It will also soon be available via SM Entertainment’s official global shop here.

The forthcoming record will mark Minho’s official debut as a soloist, nearly 15 years after his debut in SHINee. However, the singer had previously released singles like ‘Heartbreak’ and ‘I’m Home’ for SM Entertainment’s SM Station project, as well as two Japanese-language tracks ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and ‘Falling Free’ earlier this year.

Minho will also be holding his ‘2022 Best Choi’s Minho – Lucky Choi’s’ fan meeting in Seoul prior to the release of ‘Chase’ on December 7 and 8 at Kyunghee University. The second day of the event will be streamed in real-time on video platform Beyond LIVE. Tickets can be found here at $35USD.

Upon the release of ‘Chase’, Minho will be the fifth and final member of SHINee to make his debut as a soloist. Taemin had been the first member of the boyband to release his solo record ‘Ace’ in 2014. The late Jonghyun later release ‘Base’ the following year, while Onew and Key both released their debut solo projects in 2018.