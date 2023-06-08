SHINee tease new single ‘The Feeling’

K-pop boyband SHINee are set to release a new single, ahead of their upcoming 8th studio album ‘Hard’.

At 12am KST today (June 8), SHINee announced that they would be releasing a brand-new single titled ‘Hard’ this weekend. The boyband will first release a teaser for the song’s upcoming music video on June 9.

A day later on Saturday (June 10), the boyband will unveil the music video for ‘The Feeling’. Notably, the music video’s release will also coincide with the 15th anniversary of SHINee’s fandom SHINee World, affectionally known as Shawols.

SHINee previously debuted ‘The Feeling’ during the second night of their 15th anniversary fan meeting in Seoul, which was also streamed worldwide via Beyond LIVE. Check out a clip from the performance, as captured by a fan, below:

Meanwhile, SHINee’s Taemin previously teased that the boyband have plans for multiple new music releases this year. “Please be fully prepared for just how many comebacks there will be,” he said during the fan meeting event.

SHINee are set to make their long-awaited return with their eighth studio album ‘Hard’ later this month, on June 26. The record will mark their first release as a full group in over two years, following their repackaged album ‘Atlantis’ in April 2021.

Taemin enlisted for mandatory military service shortly after the release of ‘Atlantis’. Since then, SHINee members Onew, Key and Minho have made have focused on their solo careers, the release latest of which is Onew’s ‘Circle’ this March.