SHINee’s Taemin, Key and Onew to release new solo material this year

Several members of K-pop boyband SHINee are set to release new solo material later this year.

During a recent broadcast on streaming platform V Live, SHINee revealed that members Taemin, Key and Onew are all set to drop their own solo projects. Taemin will be up first, with his album set to arrive next month, while Key’s will drop in July and Onew will release his in September.

In addition, Onew will star in the upcoming stage musical Midnight Sun next month alongside GOT7’s Youngjae, Day6’s Wonpil and Lovelyz’s Kei. On the other hand, Minho has been cast in the upcoming TvN series Yumi’s Cell.

During the V Live broadcast, Taemin also teased his upcoming release by showcasing steps for the song’s choreography. The singer is also set to hold a live online concert on the platform Beyond Live on May 2.

태민 솔로 안무 스포 pic.twitter.com/vH3eUenznT — 일팔 (@like_718) April 12, 2021

The V Live broadcast was held in anticipation of the boyband’s brand-new single, ‘Atlantis’, which dropped today (April 12). The song appears on the repackaged album of the same name, and also includes two new tracks alongside the entirety of their February LP, ‘Don’t Call Me’.

Last Thursday (April 8), SHINee paid tribute to their late member Jonghyun on what would’ve been his 31st birthday. They posted images of the group’s fifth member on their social media accounts, alongside touching captions and messages.

Back in February, the group said that they will “definitely be trying new things” for their future releases. “I think there will be another turning point for us in the future, where we kind of get rid of our image of youthfulness and freshness, and gravitate towards a more masculine concept and experiment with something new,” Taemin said.