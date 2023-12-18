SHINee’s Taemin drops powerful ‘The Rizzness’ performance video

SHINee member and soloist Taemin has released a music video for his song ‘The Rizzness’.

The new video feature SHINee’s Taemin with a team of backup dancers as they perform in a cave-inspired set, with the scenes flitting between light and darkness. “You know I got the rizz / The rizzness / Swallows you up / My rizzness / Sit down and listen up, ooh / Sit down and listen up,” he sings in the chorus.

The new clip came shortly after Taemin held the second day of his ‘Metamorph’ solo concert at the Inspire Arena in Seoul, South Korea over the weekend. The shows made him the first K-pop artist to hold a headlining show at the venue.

‘The Rizzness’ was first released in October as part of Taemin’s fourth mini-album ‘Guilty’, which was led by the title track of the same name. The record had marked his first solo release since being discharged from military service in April 2023.

In an interview with NME, Taemin shared: “[The single] ‘Guilty’ is about a selfish love that hurts the other person. It’s not coming from my experience, but I used it as a way to define what love is and express it on stage.”

Earlier this month, SHINee announced that they would be taking their ‘SHINee World VI: Perfect Illumination’ tour to Singapore and Hong Kong in 2024. The group kicked off the tour in Seoul this June shortly before releasing their eighth studio album ‘Hard’.