SHINee’s Taemin reveals release date of solo mini-album, ‘Advice’

SHINee member Taemin has announced the release of his third solo mini-album ‘Advice’.

The project, due out May 18, will mark his final comeback before his upcoming military enlistment at the end of the month. The SHINee vocalist also dropped the first teaser for the mini-album, featuring a black-and-white side profile shot of Taemin with chest pieces falling in front of him.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, ‘Advice’ will contain a total of five songs, inclusive of a title track with the same name. Digital and physical pre-orders for the project are now available through all major music platorms.

‘Advice’ will be Taemin’s first solo release since his third Korean-language studio album, ‘Never Gonna Dance Again’ in December 2020. The singer premiered the project’s title track during his Beyond LIVEsolo concert, ‘Never Gonna Dance Again’ on May 2.

Taemin is set enlist for mandatory military service on May 31, and will be the final member of SHINee to do so. The singer announced his enlistment during a V Live broadcast where he thanked his fans for the support over the past 13 years. In a separate statement, his agency SM Entertainment had shared in a separate statement that the singer had applied to and been accepted into the army military’s band.

In February 2020, SHINee made their long-awaited return with the album ‘Don’t Call Me’. The group added three new tracks to the record with the repackaged edition of the album, which was retitled ‘Atlantis’. Fellow SHINee members Key and Onew are also expected to drop solo releases in July and September, respectively.