Shining Bird share sprawling new single ‘Deadlands’

South Coast experimental pop outfit Shining Bird have returned with their first new single for 2020, ‘Deadlands’. It’s the title track of a new album from the band, which is scheduled to be released late this year.

Clocking in at over 12 minutes, ‘Deadlands’ is a sprawling instrumental exploration that takes its cues from progressive rock and experimental jazz influences.

The new track arrives with an accompanying live studio video recorded by Jez Player of The Pinheads and filmed by Will Robertson. Check it out below:

“To counteract the inability of live performances for our fans, we thought a studio retreat would be most appropriate in this ‘age of the pandemic’,” commented the band in a statement.

“Post-bushfire crisis left us all with a bitter taste in the mouth as we witnessed the environmental destruction and those close to us lose everything. From a feeling of helpless frustration, attention quickly then turned to COVID. This instrumental performance was born from an improvisational bed we’ve performed for years.”

‘Deadlands’ marks the first new music from the group since their single ‘Who Are We’ was released last year. The band’s last studio album was 2016’s ‘Black Opal’.

Earlier this week, Shining Bird were announced as part of the lineup for next year’s Yours & Owls Festival, scheduled to take place in Wollongong next January. They’ll join the likes of Tones and I, Benee, DMA’S, Hockey Dad, Lime Cordiale and B Wise on the bill.