Shining Bird share new single ‘Strange Land’, announce launch shows

South Coast experimental pop outfit Shining Bird have shared their latest single, ‘Strange Land’, the second from forthcoming album ‘Deadlands’ due out later this year.

The new song is a more traditional turn than the 12-minute instrumental title track; opting for a folksy jangle, bolstered by the hum of lower brass.

The band have also announced two shows to launch ‘Strange Land’ in Wollongong and Sydney on October 16 and 17 respectively. They’ll play twice each night, with tickets sold separately via Moshtix here and here.

Advertisement

Listen to it below.

‘Strange Land’ was recorded and mixed by Tim Whitten, known for his work with The Go-Betweens and Hoodoo Gurus. Whitten has mixed Shining Bird’s live sets for years, but this is the first studio collaboration between them.

“This timely session took place during a heatwave days before the studio unfortunately flooded,” the band noted in a press statement.

Shining Bird released the single ‘Who Are We’ last year. Their last full-length album was 2016’s ‘Black Opal’.

Advertisement

Shining Bird are part of the lineup for next year’s Yours & Owls Festival, scheduled to take place in Wollongong next January. They’ll join the likes of Tones and I, Benee, DMA’S, Hockey Dad, Lime Cordiale and B Wise on the bill.