Shining Bird detail third album ‘Deadlands’, share new music video

Shining Bird have shared details of their third studio album, ‘Deadlands’, as well as a visual accompaniment for their latest single, ‘No Country for Dreaming’.

The seven-piece indie band first made reference to a forthcoming album in September of 2020, when they released the single ‘Strange Land’. ‘Deadlands’ was set to be released that year, but was delayed to 2021. Other songs on the new album include previously-released singles ‘Who Are We’ and its title track.

The music video for ‘No Country for Dreaming’ was shot and directed by James Kates, the band’s percussionist. The black-and-white video intersperses shots of the band members with footage of nature across the coastline of the Greater Illawarra region, where the band itself largely resides.

Watch the video below:

Shining Bird originally released ‘No Country for Dreaming’ on what is referred to as Invasion Day (January 26). In a statement at the time, the band said that the song “represents [their] deep sadness and anger at the treatment of First Nations peoples in this country.”

“It reflects our frustration towards our elected clowns in charge, our resentment of whatever the so-called’ white Australian dream was meant to represent, and our grief with the ongoing impact this has had on Indigenous Australia,” they said.

‘Deadlands’ follows Shining Bird’s 2016 album ‘Black Opal’. It was recorded with Tim Whitten, who oversaw the album’s production alongside the band’s keyboardist Russell Webster.

“Tim is an incredibly gifted and intuitive producer who totally gets our sound and vision,” said Webster of his co-producer in a press statement.

“He helped us record live takes with little to no overdubs. He is essentially the eighth member of [the band] at this point.”

‘Deadlands’ is set for release on August 20 via Spunk. The album can be pre-saved and pre-ordered here.