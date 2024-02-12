ShipRocked: Carnival Magic cruise – featuring Killswitch Engage and Beartooth – slams into pier in Jamaica

A cruise ship hosting a music festival, with performances from Killswitch Engage and Beartooth, crashed into a pier in Jamaica last week.

The ship Carnival Magic was playing host to the ShipRocked Festival, and set sail from Miami last weekend, before hitting high winds and rocky waters.

They docked at Ocho Rios, Jamaica on Monday (February 5), but the following day part of the pier’s construction collapsed under the pressure and the ship crashed into the dock.

Advertisement

The ship’s operator Carnival Cruises reported that there were no injuries as a result of the accident and that the ship’s services remained operational, although the vessel did sustain damage.

After the event, the cruiser docked at an adjacent pier, with the passengers left for 12 hours. “We had a couple thousand people just out in a field in the pouring rain and no shelter, no food, no drinks. I think there was one toilet,” passenger Adam Muddleton told the local news (via IQ).

Last month, Code Orange, who had been scheduled for the festival, were forced to cancel their upcoming tour after it was revealed that guitarist Dom Landolina is battling “serious health issues”.

Posting on their Instagram page, the band wrote: “It pains us deeply to announce that we are canceling our upcoming headline tour, as well as the Shiprocked Cruise / Pulp Summerslam Fest around it. Our guitarist Dom has been dealing with serious health issues over the past year that have led to his inability to play, perform and live comfortably.”

The band released their fifth studio album ‘The Above’ last September. In a three-star review, NME wrote: “The album, frustratingly, proceeds on a perplexingly flat note,” adding, “this is the bar that Code Orange have set. Continuing to innovate on ‘The Above’, their every left turn is a sign of an unequivocally purposeful band.”

Advertisement

In other rock-festivals-on-cruise-ships news in recent months, Lamb of God issued a statement in November after their inaugural Headbangers Boat cruise festival took a turn for the worse as an attendee fell overboard.

On November 3, a 41-year-old male attendee fell overboard, initiating a search and rescue mission that lasted nine hours before being called off by the cruise’s captain, per a report from Cruise Hive. The man was not found, and the cruise returned to Miami.