Shirley Watts, wife of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie, dies at 84

Shirley Watts, the wife of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie, has died at the age of 84.

Her family confirmed that she had died on Friday (December 16) following a short illness in a statement [via Variety].

“It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.

“She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”

The pair met in 1961 while they were both studying at the Royal College of Art. They married three years later and initially kept their nuptials secret, even from the other members of the Stones, for fear of it harming their career. Shirley Watts went on to become a sculptor, artist and renowned horse breeder.

She was married to Charlie until his death in August 2021 at the age of 80.