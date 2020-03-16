Yungblud has shared footage of his recently live-streamed ‘Shit’s Weird Keep Calm and Carry On’ gig – watch it below.

Announced last week in the wake of various gig and tour cancellations owing to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the singer performed live on YouTube earlier today (March 16) as 41,000 fans watched on.

Yungblud performed a set list of songs with and full band, while guests Machine Gun Kelly, Bella Thorne and Oliver Tree took part in activities and games in-between songs. MGK also joined Yungblud for a performance of their track ‘I Think I’m OKAY’.

Yungblud performed as if he were in front of a live audience, and also included a live Q&A, where he answered questions sent in by viewers via social media.

Watch the performance below:

“the world is in a very weird time at the moment,” Yungblud said in a statement. “everyone doesn’t know what to do or where to turn. it’s like we are all trapped in a glass or perspex box whilst someone is playing a trick on us. my shows were getting cancelled left right and centre. i miss the energy, i miss the connection, i miss my fans and family. we need each other more than ever right now and having the opportunity to interact with them taken away from me fully wasn’t even an option for me! we’re holding an online concert monday 7am pdt earliest show of my life see you there!!!”

Over the past week, a whole host of gigs and festivals have been cancelled or postponed due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Coachella has announced that it will be postponed until October, while this month’s SXSW in Austin is also off and the latest induction for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame is being postponed.

Radio 1 have also announced that their annual Big Weekend, set to be held in Dundee this May, is being cancelled.

Yungblud put in a wild performance at last month’s NME Awards 2020, where he won the award for Best Music Video.

He also confirmed when his new album will arrive to NME on the red carpet at the Brixton Academy event.