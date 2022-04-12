Short Stack announce intimate launch shows for ‘Maybe There’s No Heaven’

Short Stack have announced a three-date run of club shows to launch their just-released fourth album, ‘Maybe There’s No Heaven’.

Melbourne fans will be the first to hear new material live, with the band set to play the Howler on Friday April 22. They’ll play Brisbane next, taking to the Woolly Mammoth in Fortitude Valley the following night (April 23), before rounding out the weekend with a gig at Sydney’s Crowbar. Tickets for all three shows – supported by Melbourne outfit Paperweight and Adelaide’s Wolf & Chain – are on sale now via Short Stack’s website.

‘Maybe There’s No Heaven’ was released last Friday (April 8) via UNFD. Flanked by five singles – ‘Burn You Down’, ‘Live4’, ‘Love You Like I Used To’, ‘Armageddon’ and ‘Sunshine’ – it marked Short Stack’s first new album in seven years, with their third full-length effort, ‘Homecoming’, landing in 2015.

Advertisement

The band are due to embark on a larger headline tour in June, playing 13 shows in theatres across Newcastle, Canberra, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth. It comes after more than two years of delays, with the run first announced (alongside Short Stack’s second reunion) in February 2020. Between You & Me will open all shows on that tour, with tickets available here for Brisbane and Melbourne, and via the band’s site everywhere else.

Short Stack will also appear alongside The Veronicas, The Getaway Plan, Dream On Dreamer and Closure In Moscow at the inaugural edition of Our First Kiss, a new Melbourne-based festival described as “the ultimate emo throwback party”.

NME recently highlighted ‘Maybe There’s No Heaven’ in a list of Australian releases to look out for, writing: “For their second shot at a comeback, Short Stack have crafted a boldly defiant, kaleidoscopic exploration into pop and rock. It wields an ambitious sonic palette, these 11 cuts spanning everything from glitch-tinged balladry that tugs at the heartstrings to explosive rock anthems primed for the mosh pit.”

Short Stack’s ‘Maybe There’s No Heaven’ launch tour dates are:

APRIL

Friday 22 – Melbourne, Howler

Saturday 23 – Brisbane, Woolly Mammoth

Sunday 24 – Sydney, Crowbar