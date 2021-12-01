Short Stack announce new album, drop new single ‘Love You Like I Used To’

Short Stack served a double dose of news today, announcing the upcoming release of their fourth album, ‘Maybe There’s No Heaven’, and dropping a new single titled ‘Love You Like I Used To’.

The new cut is, according to frontman Shaun Diviney, “a sad party anthem – almost like an anthem for breakups”.

“We approached the song very differently to any other song we’ve ever worked on,” Diviney said in a press release. “It took several days to get it ‘right’ because we knew there was something special there, we just needed to find the right way to bring it to life.”

A smooth opener gently courses with a subtle rhythm, swelling into a cacophony of chill pop beats and powerful vocals. The latter is simple but effective, allowing for the subtle rock textures to be exposed. The official music video for the single sees the trio perform in a similarly relaxed way.

Take a look at the ‘Love You Like I Used To’ clip below:

‘Maybe There’s No Heaven’ is earmarked for release on Friday February 25 via UNFD, and is set to feature previously release singles ‘Live4’ and ‘Burn You Down’. The release of ‘Burn You Down’ back in March marked the first new song from Short Stack in six years, having reformed just last year.

The new ten-track offering is said to capture the band’s “storied career”, with Diviney saying of that history: “There was a tension between the band that we wanted to be and the band that other people around us wanted to be.”

Drummer Bradie Webb added that with this album, the group “finally have [their] hands on the steering wheel”.

Short Stack will head out on a national headline tour next June with special guests Between You & Me. Ahead of that, they will perform at January’s UNIFY Gathering, billed alongside Violent Soho, The Amity Affliction and more.

Short Stack’s ‘Maybe There’s No Heaven’ album track list is:

1. ‘Burn You Down’

2. ‘Armaggedon’

3. ‘Dancing With The Devil’

4. ‘Sunshine’

5. ‘Love You Like I Used To’

6. ‘Live4’

7. ‘Shinigami’

8. ‘Lights Out’

9. ‘Valkyrie’

10. ‘Cut Your Teeth’