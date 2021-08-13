Short Stack dial up the emotions on an acoustic version of ‘Live4’

Short Stack have shared an acoustic version of their latest single, ‘Live4’, turning the bombastic pop-rock rager into an airy and emotive slow-burner.

In a press release, drummer Bradie Webb explained that it was produced by the band themselves, recorded in his Central Coast home on a total budget of $20.

“We don’t have an expensive sound booth,” he said, “So if you listen carefully, you can hear the beautiful Central Coast ambiance of Commodores doing donuts at the end of my street.”

Advertisement

Take a listen to the acoustic version of ‘Live4’ below, then compare it to the original mix:

“It feels very appropriate to be a rock band with the state of the world right now,” Webb continued. “However, I need acoustic / chill pop songs every so often for my mental health. I hope this track fits into a similar kind of playlist for others who might need something less aggressive.

“We really think it stands on its own and is worth a listen if you’re into acoustic chill stuff.”

Short Stack released ‘Live4’ as a standalone track back in April, riding hot on the heels of their explosive comeback single (and debut on the Melbourne-based label UNFD) ‘Burn You Down’. The new tracks marked the band’s first material since 2015, when they dropped their most recent album, ‘Homecoming’.

Advertisement

Pending ongoing restrictions and border closures owing to a recent COVID-19 outbreak, Short Stack will embark on a ten-date national tour this November. They’re set to hit stages in Canberra, Newcastle, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.

Melbourne pop-punkers Between You And Me will serve as the tour’s lead support; the band released their latest single, ‘Supervillain’, back in June.