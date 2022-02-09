Short Stack drop new single ‘Armageddon’, push fourth album back to April

Short Stack have shared both good and bad news about their upcoming fourth album, ‘Maybe There’s No Heaven’ – the good news is a jaunty new single titled ‘Armageddon’, the bad news being a change to the LP’s release date.

Initially slated to land on February 25, the Budgewoi band have now pushed the album’s release back to April 8, citing a desire to tie its launch in to their forthcoming national tour. In a press release, they said: “When we dreamed of releasing our first album in seven years, we imagined meeting as many of our fans as we could on the road to celebrate.

“We’d booked some small cap shows up the East Coast during release week that don’t look like like they will happen in February, so we’ve decided it would be worth the wait to replan something for April, right after we warm up at UNIFY in March as well!”

New tune ‘Armageddon’ is a bright and bouncy pop-punk jam drawing clear inspiration from Blink-182. The band themselves acknowledge as much, with frontman Shaun Diviney gushing: “We grew up as massive fans of Blink-182 and when we very first started out we would just play Blink covers in our garage. This song is a love letter to that. We wanted to make it a real throw back to our roots, super quick and really fun. It’s one of my favourite songs on the record.”

Have a listen to ‘Armageddon’ below:

‘Armageddon’ marks the fourth song shared from ‘Maybe There’s No Heaven’, following ‘Burn You Down’ last March, ‘Live4’ the following month and ‘Love You Like I Used To’ in December.

Before it was postponed, NME named ‘Maybe There’s No Heaven’ one of its top Australian releases for the month of February, writing: “For their second shot at a comeback, Short Stack have crafted a boldly defiant, kaleidoscopic exploration into pop and rock. It wields an ambitious sonic palette, these 11 cuts spanning everything from glitch-tinged balladry that tugs at the heartstrings, to explosive rock anthems primed for the mosh pit.”

With their run of February shows now axed, Short Stack’s first gig for the year will be the 2022 UNIFY Gathering, where they’ll play alongside the likes of Violent Soho, The Amity Affliction, Ocean Grove, Teenage Joans, WAAX and RedHook.

Come June, the trio will embark on their own run of theatre shows, playing 13 shows with Melbourne group Between You And Me. They’ll play four shows in Melbourne – two at 170 Russell and the two at the Croxton – three in Sydney, two in Adelaide and one each in Newcastle, Canberra, Brisbane and Perth. Remaining tickets are on sale now from Short Stack’s website.