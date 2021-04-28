Short Stack drop video for powerful new single ‘Live4’

Short Stack are back with an official music video for their new single, ‘Live4’.

A shadowy track packed with choral runs that sees the punk trio take a heavier direction, ‘Live4’ was, according to Short Stack frontman Shaun Diviney in a press release, the first song the band wrote when they returned to writing sessions together.

“‘Live4’ is song is about celebrating being the underdog,” Diviney explained. “We wanted a huge, anthemic song that would feel massive live.

“Choirs is something we’ve never done before, but we really wanted the chorus to explode.”

In the official music video, Short Stack perform the song in dark city streets, panning back and forth between pensive shots of its members as the chorus builds.

Watch it below:

Following the March release of their first song in six years, ‘Burn You Down’, ‘Live4’ is the second offering from the outfit since their reformation last year.

To celebrate ‘Live4’, Short Stack have revealed they will play an intimate one-off show at Melbourne’s The Espy on Friday June 4, with tickets on sale from Friday (April 30) at 10am AEST and special guests to be announced closer to the show.

The trio have also announced rescheduled tour dates for a national headline tour.

With special guests Between You & Me, Short Stack will undertake a ten-date tour, kicking off in Canberra this November and wrapping up in Sydney the following month.

Tickets for the rescheduled shows are available now with full tour dates listed below.

The new shows come after the band originally announced a comeback in February 2020, announcing a run of performances that would have marked the first time the Budgewoi, NSW, trio of Diviney, Andy Clemmensen and Bradie Webb would have performed together in four years.

The Short Stack 2021 tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Thursday 4 – Canberra, Fiction Club

Friday 5 – Newcastle, The Cambridge

Saturday 13 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Sunday 14 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Thursday 25 – Adelaide, The Gov

Saturday 27 – Perth, Astor Theatre



DECEMBER

Friday 3 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Saturday 4 – Melbourne, The Croxton

Friday 10 – Sydney, Max Watts

Saturday 11 – Sydney, Max Watts