Short Stack lighten the mood with youthful new single ‘Sunshine’

Short Stack have shared another preview of their upcoming fourth album, ‘Maybe There’s No Heaven’ – a punchy pop-rock anthem titled ‘Sunshine’.

The song was debuted live at this year’s UNIFY Gathering, where the Budgewoi-native trio filmed its music video last weekend. In a press release, frontman Shaun Diviney said he and the band “absolutely loved playing this live at UNIFY and can’t wait to bring it along to more shows”, highlighting “the energy of the song” as a key reason for its suitability in their setlist.

On record, ‘Sunshine’ stands out with colourful and atmospherically dense production, belting guitars, shimmery drum fills, and a widescreen chorus primed for singalongs (and somewhat evocative of Short Stack’s earlier material). Thematically, Diviney says the song is about “how one person can light up your whole life”.

Have a listen to ‘Sunshine’ below:

‘Sunshine’ is the fifth song released from ‘Maybe There’s No Heaven’, following ‘Burn You Down’, ‘Live4’, ‘Love You Like I Used To’ and ‘Armageddon’. The album itself will land on April 8 via UNFD – it was initially scheduled for release last month, but was postponed so Short Stack could tie its launch in to their forthcoming national tour.

At the time, they explained: “When we dreamed of releasing our first album in seven years, we imagined meeting as many of our fans as we could on the road to celebrate. We’d booked some small cap shows up the East Coast during release week that don’t look like like they will happen in February, so we’ve decided it would be worth the wait to replan something for April.”

Before it was postponed, NME named ‘Maybe There’s No Heaven’ one of its top Australian releases for the month of February, writing: “For their second shot at a comeback, Short Stack have crafted a boldly defiant, kaleidoscopic exploration into pop and rock. It wields an ambitious sonic palette, these 11 cuts spanning everything from glitch-tinged balladry that tugs at the heartstrings, to explosive rock anthems primed for the mosh pit.”

Come June, the trio will embark on their own run of theatre shows, playing 13 shows with Melbourne group Between You And Me. They’ll play four shows in Melbourne – two at 170 Russell and the two at the Croxton – three in Sydney, two in Adelaide and one each in Newcastle, Canberra, Brisbane and Perth. Remaining tickets are on sale now from Short Stack’s website.