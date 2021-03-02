Short Stack release ‘Burn You Down’, their first new song in six years

Short Stack have shared ‘Burn You Down’, their first new song since reforming last year.

The track marks the first release from the band since 2015, when they dropped their most recent album, ‘Homecoming’.

The single is also their first recorded through UNFD, with whom the band today (March 2) announced they have signed.

To celebrate the release of ‘Burn You Down’, the trio will play a single launch show at Sydney’s Crowbar this Thursday (March 4). Tickets are on sale now.

Watch the music video for ‘Burn You Down’ below.

“‘Burn You Down’ is about the duality of being young and feeling both indestructible and fragile at the same time,” lead singer Shaun Diviney said of the track in a press release.

“I don’t think the world needs another happy pop song at the moment, because I don’t think the world is a happy place at the moment. This song comes from a place of anger and destruction, about wanting to tear something down and begin again.”

In his statement, Diviney also addressed the band’s recent reformation and its impact on their craft.

“Everything about how we approached this was different…where we used to find a lot of pressure to deliver something specific, we approached this with the thought that this is our chance to be the band we’ve always wanted to be”.

In April, Short Stack will embark upon their first headline tour since reuniting. Joined by special guests Between You & Me, they will play shows in most major Australian cities. Tickets have already sold out for the bulk of the tour.