Short Stack tease reunion with cryptic social media activity

Frontman Shaun Diviney told fans to “be online” tonight

Short Stack reunion 2020
Andrew Clemmensen of Short Stack. Credit: Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

Short Stack have sent fans into a frenzy with their recent social media activity, which hints at a potential comeback from the beloved emo rockers.

The band have blacked out the cover photo and profile picture on their official Twitter account, despite not having tweeted since 2017. In recent months, the account has also been “liking” tweets about the band.

Yesterday (February 2), frontman Shaun Diviney also told fans to “Maaaaybe be online tomorrow night,” in a now-deleted tweet, as first reported by Pedestrian.

In addition, the Google results for the band’s official website reveals potential new music from the band. The page’s meta description teases a new release titled “Sandy”, due out March 13. View the screenshot below.

Short Stack reunion
Credit: Google Search

Short Stack first shot to fame in 2009 with their ARIA chart-topping album ‘Stack Is the New Black’, which they followed up a year later with the gold-certified record ‘This Is Bat Country’. The trio called it quits in 2012 to pursue solo careers.

The Budgewoi band reunited in 2014 with the non-album single ‘Television’. However, the comeback was short-lived as the band broke up for the second time shortly after the release of their 2015 album ‘Homecoming’.

“We all wanted to do different things. Andy wanted to travel. Bradie opened his own drum studio and then I sort of was doing my own thing so we just wanted to take a break,” Diviney previously told Junkee.

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
