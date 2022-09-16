Show Me The Body announces first-ever Australian tour

Show Me The Body have announced details of their first-ever Australian tour.

The punk band – who’ll soon perform a slew of dates across the US – revealed the Australian leg of their tour on Wednesday (September 14). Show Me The Body will first appear at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on Tuesday December 6, before heading to Brisbane’s The Brightside the following evening (December 7).

The band will then perform at Stay Gold in Melbourne on Thursday December 8, before wrapping up the tour at the Badlands Bar in Perth on Friday December 9. Find tickets to Show Me The Body’s Australian tour here.

Advertisement

The New York outfit will arrive in Australia fresh off the release of their third studio album, ‘Trouble The Water’, which is out on October 28. The announcement comes two days after they shared ‘We Came To Play’, the second single to be lifted from it following July’s ‘Loose Talk’. The album was recorded entirely in Long Island’s CORPUS Studios, and was produced by Arthur Rizk.

In a 2019 interview with NME, Show Me The Body opened up about their intentions to expand their shows beyond their home state. “When we were starting out, we couldn’t play most of the clubs that we do now,” bassist Harlan Steed said. “It definitely invigorated us to have to figure something out.”

Last year, Show Me The Body released their fourth EP, ‘Survive’, previewing it with the title track in February. The EP followed on from the band’s 2019 album, ‘Dog Whistle’, which NME deemed “a manifesto for everything Show Me The Body’s early days promised” in a four-star review.

Show Me The Body’s Australian tour dates are:

DECEMBER 2022

6 Sydney, Australia — Oxford Art Factory

7 Brisbane, Australia — The Brightside

8 Melbourne, Australia — Stay Gold

9 Perth, Australia — Bad Lands