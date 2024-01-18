Shygirl announces new EP, ‘Club Shy’

Shygirl has announced a new EP called ‘Club Shy’ and released a single featuring Boys Noize – listen to ‘tell me’ below.

The London DJ, rapper and singer-songwriter is due to release the six-track project on February 9 via Because Music. A pink vinyl edition will follow on March 29. Pre-order/pre-save here.

‘Club Shy’ is named after Shygirl’s various club events that have taken place in London, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City and Brazil over the last two years. A press release described the upcoming EP as “an extension of Shygirl’s eponymous club experience”.

Shygirl – real name Blane Muise – produced the collection alongside collaborators SG Lewis, Boys Noize, Kingdom, Empress Of, Lolo Zouaï and Cosha. The aforementioned acts all appear across the EP.

This week, Shygirl has further previewed the project with ‘tell me’ featuring German electronic producer, songwriter and DJ Boys Noize. The single is accompanied by an official ‘VR Visual’ – tune in here:

The song follows previous releases ‘f@k€’ (feat. Kingdom) and ‘thicc’ (feat. Cosha), both of which arrived late last year.

Check out the full tracklist for ‘Club Shy’ below.

01. ‘4eva’ (feat. Empress Of & Kingdom)

02. ‘f@k€’ (feat. Kingdom)

03. ‘thicc’ (feat. Cosha)

04. ‘mute’ (feat. Lolo Zouaï)

05. ‘tell me’ (feat. Boys Noize)

06. ‘mr useless’ (feat. SG Lewis)

In 2023, Shygirl was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize for her breakthrough debut album ‘Nymph’. NME described the record as “a striking reminder of why Shygirl is one of the capital’s brightest talents” in a four-star review.