Shygirl cancels co-headline tour with Tinashe due to illness

Shygirl and Tinashe have announced they will be cancelling their co-headline tour.

The pair were due to embark on a tour next week in the US, supported by Jersey club pioneer UNIIQU3. However, the duo have had to cancel, citing Shygirl’s ongoing respiratory illness.

In a statement, the London pop experimentalist Shygirl wrote: “Devastated to share that due to an ongoing respiratory condition I’ve been forced to make the difficult decision to cancel my appearances on the upcoming US tour on the advice of my doctor that I can no longer delay surgery.

Advertisement

“My thoughts also go to Tinashe and Uniiqu3 as we were all so looking forward to this tour together,” she continued. “I’m truly heartbroken by the situation and I hope to be back to see you all as soon as I am able. Love, Shygirl.”

Tinashe also wrote on her social media of the cancellation. “Unfortunately due to a medical condition, Shygirl will be unable to perform on our tour & we’ve been forced to make the difficult decision to cancel,” the American alt-R&B singer said.

“I am beyond devastated that I am no longer able to bring my brand new show to my fans next weekend… but THE SHOW MUST GO ON! I’ve been working tirelessly with my team to put together my own tour which will be announced in the coming weeks. This new show is absolutely incredible and I can’t wait to show you what we have been working so hard on.

I love you all & promise to see you soon…”

BB/ANG3L TOUR LOADING 👼🏽👀🔄 Unfortunately due to a medical condition @0800shygirl will be unable to perform on our tour & we’ve been forced to make the difficult decision to cancel. I am beyond devastated that I am no longer able to bring my brand new show to my fans next… pic.twitter.com/2UfkXWq1mU — TINASHE (@Tinashe) October 20, 2023

Shygirl has recently been performing her Mercury-nominated album ‘Nymph’, which NME gave four stars: “Shygirl creates a gleaming collage of club sounds, with each element wholly unique in its execution. After working tirelessly on her long-awaited debut album for a number of years, the juice has clearly been worth the squeeze: this record is a striking reminder of why Shygirl is one of the capital’s brightest talents.”