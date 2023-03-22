Shygirl teams up with Björk on new version of ‘Woe’

Shygirl has shared a new version of ‘Woe’ featuring Björk.

The track is taken from the deluxe edition of the artist’s debut album ‘Nymph’. Titled ‘Nymph_o’, the LP reissue contains the album’s original songs, now featuring a variety of remixes and new guest features. It is set to arrive on April 14.

Björk contributed new lyrics to the song, retitled ‘Woe (I See It From Your Side)’. Discussing her contributions, she said: “Shy told me in her lyric she is talking about both different amourous interests and fame and how suddenly everyone wants something from you and you should be thrilled but you’re not.”

She continued: “I decided to take an angle as an older “amour” and give advice…because in “Woe” she is asking a question and I decided to reply to it from the SUFI angle which is: enjoy the wanting and the longing and NOT getting what you want but enjoy wanting it.”

Björk elsewhere explained how the track represents personal relationships, and the pursuit for ‘satisfaction’. “How the whirling dervishes reach up when they turn, it is meant to represent that longing and being content with that. Also, on a more everyday personal level, it is about sometimes, when you are not satisfied in a relationship, you should not expect your partner to heal that or fix that. Rather look at him or her as a partner in crime or a fellow-not-getter – another human with that insatiable longing.”

The music video sees Shygirl in a series of various montages around Tokyo, including in a love hotel. You can check it out below:

‘Woe (I See It From Your Side)’ isn’t the first time Shygirl and Björk have linked up. Back in January, Shygirl was brought on board alongside Sega Bodega for a new remix of her song ‘Ovule’.

Shygirl is currently on tour in North America – you can see the full list of dates below and buy any remaining tickets here.

MARCH 2023

24 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

25 – San Diego, CA, Music Box

31 – Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall

APRIL 2023

3 – Toronto, ON, The Axis Club

4 – Montreal, QC, Le Studio TD

6 – Philadelphia, PA, The Foundry at The Fillmore

8 – New York, NY, Webster Hall

9 – New York, NY, Webster Hall

12 – Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

14 – Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade – Hell

15 – Miami, FL, The Ground