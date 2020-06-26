“Sia-inspired” mural in Adelaide to be altered, after management reportedly complains about likeness

A Sia-inspired mural in Adelaide will be altered after the singer’s management reportedly complained to the city council of its close likeness.

The ABC reports the mural was supposed to express Sia’s impact on music in the area and not depict her exactly. The mural was painted by local artist Jasmine Crisp and entitled ‘She Imagined Buttons’. It’s located at the corner of Hindley Street and Morphett Street in Adelaide’s CBD, for its proximity to the now-defunct venue, Cargo Club, which Sia performed at in her early career.

The new laneway in which the mural was painted has been named Sia Furler Lane in her honour.

Sia Furler Lane street art in Adélaïde , Australia @Sia 💞 pic.twitter.com/dIXy9A5kAT — Sia Addicted | #SiaTogether (@SiaFurlerAddict) March 2, 2020

It’s one of four in the city intended to celebrate local musicians, including Paul Kelly, The Angels and Cold Chisel.

Adelaide City Council Lord Mayor Sandy Verschoor told the ABC they had held discussions with Sia’s management, who were initially supportive of the development. But now, Verschoor says the mural has been forced to “evolve” after the management had issues with the final product.

“I think what’s happened is that once the mural was started it was seen and talked about as if it was a portrait of Sia, which was never the intention,” she said.

“Her intention was never that people saw it as Sia … she’s going to do a bit more work on it to evolve it and make sure it moves more towards the original intention, that is a fan’s response to the music and the persona that is Sia,” she said.

NME Australia have reached out to Sia’s management for comment on the dispute, and will update this piece if and when we recieve a response.