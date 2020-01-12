Sia shares inspirational new song ‘Original’ from ‘Dolittle’ soundtrack

Sia has released a new single, ‘Original’, taken from the soundtrack for the forthcoming Robert Downey Jr. film Dolittle.

The song is Sia’s first solo track since 2019’s Hans Zimmer collaboration ‘Out There’, which itself soundtracked the BBC’s nature documentary One Planet, Seven Worlds.

“I won’t waste my life being typical / Imma be original, even when it’s difficult,” Sia sings on the chorus. “And I won’t change myself when they tell me no.” Listen to the track below.

Advertisement

Other than a Christmas collection in 2017, the Australian singer hasn’t released an album since 2016’s ‘This Is Acting’ – although the singer has been busy with numerous soundtrack contributions, ranging from My Little Pony: The Movie (‘Rainbow’) to Fifty Shades Darker (‘Helium’).

Dolittle, based on the classic story of a doctor who can speak to animals, arrives in UK cinemas on February 7.

In November, Sia went undercover to surprise shoppers at a Walmart supermarket – and she also paid for their groceries.

According to some of the people shopping at a Palm Springs Walmart on Wednesday (November 27) ahead of Thanksgiving Day, the ‘Chandelier’ singer paid for their items under the guise that she was a recent lottery winner named Cici.

Sia told everyone in Wal-Mart her name was Cici and she won the lottery. Then she paid for everyone’s groceries. pic.twitter.com/VZ9LfLerV6 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) November 28, 2019

Advertisement

“So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!!” one shopper wrote on Twitter. “The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!”

Another said: “I’m still trippin out on last night. I met Sia and she paid for my things. She’s the sweetest. God bless her!!”