Sia shares ‘Tiger King’-inspired song featuring Maddie Ziegler

Sia has jumped on the Tiger King bandwagon, releasing a short music video titled ‘JOE EXOTIC (DIVA CUT)’.

Shared on Twitter this weekend, the one-minute clip features Sia, celebrity stylist Tonya Brewer and Maddie Ziegler, who regularly features in Sia’s music videos. Watch the video below:

The song sees the trio adapt the beat of Megan Thee Stallion‘s viral hit ‘Savage’, and adds lyrics co-written by Brewer and Maddie. In the tweet, Sia encouraged viewers to donate to US animal welfare organisation The Humane Society.

The video comes after TikTok users adapted the #SavageChallenge – a dance to Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ – to parody Tiger King, a move that the rapper herself has approved of.

Sia is not the first musician to have some fun with the Netflix series. Recently, The Offspring released a cover of Joe Exotic’s ‘Here Kitty Kitty’, which was originally performed by The Clinton Johnson Band.

Earlier this month, Australian producer Alison Wonderland released ‘WWCBD?’ – ‘What Would Carole Baskin Do?’ – on SoundCloud in collaboration with Californian indie artist phem. Trivium lead vocalist Matt Heafy also joined in on the craze and covered Exotic’s track ‘I Saw A Tiger’.

Sia’s most recent solo album, and first Christmas album, ‘Everyday is Christmas’, was released in 2017. In 2019, she collaborated with Diplo and Labrinth on a record titled ‘LSD‘. The singer recently said she has two albums “waiting to go”, but is waiting until the release of her movie, Music.