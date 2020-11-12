Sia to perform at ARIA Awards for first time in a decade

Sia is set to perform at the forthcoming 2020 ARIA Awards, after being absent from the ceremony for a decade.

Her last appearance at the ARIAs was in 2010, where she performed ‘Clap Your Hands’ and took home three awards.

At the 2020 ceremony, which airs on Wednesday November 25, she’s up for two awards – ‘Best Pop Release’ and ‘Best Female Artist’, both for her recent song ‘Together’.

Advertisement

Revisit Sia’s 2010 performance below:

“It is a wonderful honour to welcome back Sia to the ARIA Awards, a decade after she last graced the ARIA stage,” ARIA Chief Executive Dan Rosen said in a press statement.

“In that time she has gone on to become one of the world’s biggest stars as she has taken her immense creativity and unique voice to fans around the globe.”

Despite having ten ARIA awards and a further 21 nominations to her name, Sia’s relationship with the awards has been embattled, to say the least.

In 2014, after she experienced global success with her album ‘1000 Forms Of Fear’ and its lead single ‘Chandelier’, she called out the ceremony after they only aired one of four acceptance speeches she gave at that year’s awards.

Advertisement

She had won ‘Best Female Artist’, ‘Best Video’, ‘Best Pop Release’ and ‘Best Album’ in 2014, but did not show up at the ceremony.

I made four thank you/acceptance videos for the arias. They chose to show one. I'm saddened to be getting shit for being a 'no-show' 😔. — sia (@Sia) November 26, 2014

Taking to social media, she wrote, “I made four thank you/acceptance videos for the arias. They chose to show one.”

“I’m saddened to be getting shit for being a ‘no-show’,” she continued.

She then announced that she would be giving away the four awards she won that night to those who could prove that they had done a “good deed”.

On the upside, I won! Who wants one? First four people to document doing a good deed, I'll send you an aria. GO!!! — sia (@Sia) November 26, 2014

Sia joins the list of previously announced performers, including Tame Impala, Lime Cordiale, Sampa The Great and Amy Shark.

Lime Cordiale lead the 2020 nominations, being up for eight awards, with Tame Impala and Sampa The Great trailing just behind them with seven and six nominations respectively.