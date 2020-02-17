Sia and Troye Sivan revealed as collaborators on BTS’ new album

K-pop juggernauts BTS have revealed that Aussie musicians Sia and Troye Sivan contributed to tracks on their upcoming album, ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’.

On early Monday morning (February 17), the South Korean boyband unveiled the tracklist for their forthcoming record, which features Sia on record’s closing track ‘On’. Two different versions of the song appear on the record, one a BTS-only rendition and the other a collaboration with Sia.

The Sia-assisted version of ‘On’ is set to be a digital exclusive and will not appear on physical copies of the record. The boyband reached out to Sia to make the collaboration happen, BTS’ label Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement, according to Billboard.

Canadian singer Allie X later revealed on Twitter that she and Sivan co-wrote the song ‘Louder Than Bombs’, which appears midway through the album, with producer Bram Inscore. “This is so surreal,” she tweeted later in the day in reference to the collaboration.

Sivan subsequently confirmed his contribution to ‘Louder Than Bombs’. “Very happy to have co-written ‘Louder Than Bombs on BTS’ album!” he wrote on Twitter. “Thanks for having me boyyssssss.”

The trio are the latest Western musicians to collaborate with BTS. The boyband previously enlisted Halsey for their ARIA Singles Chart top ten hit, ‘Boy With Luv’, and co-wrote ‘Make It Right’ with Ed Sheeran. They also worked with Charli XCX, Zara Larsson and the late Juice WRLD for songs on the soundtrack of their mobile game, ‘BTS World’.

BTS’ forthcoming ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ album is set to feature 12 new songs, including ‘On’ and ‘Louder Than Bombs’, alongside the eight tracks from their chart-topping 2019 EP ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’. The record arrives worldwide on February 21 at 8pm AEDT.