Siala talks about overcoming adversity in new single ‘Blackout’

Northern NSW singer-songwriter Siala has released her official debut single, ‘Blackout’, a song that “stems from an imperfect place”.

Produced by Brisbane rapper Nerve, ‘Blackout’ sees Siala deliver fervent melodies and fast-paced beats to explore the artist’s experiences with domestic violence.

Siala’s mother was a victim of domestic violence, and at 15, Siala fought back against her mother’s abuser. In a press release, she explained: “After knocking him out, I wrote a song about it. I found this rhythm of writing my emotions out constantly into music.

“I felt so much lighter mentally. It helped me register and reflect on my feelings, and then I’d look back on situations and feel closure.”

The track arrives today (February 3) with an accompanying music video. In it, Siala raps through various shots that deliver multifaceted imagery – butterflies float across the screen as Siala watches herself on several televisions, the artist covered in newspapers and a dazzling and effective white light segment plays out.

Watch it below:

Siala continued to share that music become an effective way for her to “digest pain and isolation”. “I started taking it more seriously when I was getting great feedback from mates,” she said. “Any time I thought about performing or sharing sounds, it would give me butterflies. I would [en]vision it so clearly!”

‘Blackout’ is lifted from a larger body of work, slated for release in the coming months.

Back in November 2020, the previous contestant of The Voice Australia shared a rap cover of Crystal Waters’ ‘Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)’, sharing her experiences of homelessness. “To be able to cover such an iconic track and help educate people on the issue, means so much to me,” Siala said at the time.

“The line ‘she’s just like you and me, but she’s homeless’ captures it perfectly. Homelessness doesn’t discriminate; she could be your friend, sister, mother, daughter, so we’ve got to come together to help end homelessness.”