Siala tells story of homelessness on her debut single, a rap cover of ‘Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)’

Siala, a 19-year old contestant on The Voice Australia this year, has released her debut single, a cover of Crystal Waters’ ‘Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)’.

The singer enlisted Olympia Henshaw, AKA Mookhi, to help rework the ’90s track with a soulful, hip-hop bent – Siala also adds a rap verse speaking to her own experience with homelessness.

She hopes to help raise awareness of female homelessness and domestic violence with the track.

Watch Siala perform the single in the studio below:

“This is the first song I’m putting out since being on The Voice, and to be able to cover such an iconic track and help educate people on the issue, means so much to me,” Siala said in a press statement.

“The line “she’s just like you and me, but she’s homeless” captures it perfectly. Homelessness doesn’t discriminate; she could be your friend, sister, mother, daughter, so we’ve got to come together to help end homelessness.”

In a video Q&A, Siala also spoke about future plans for her activism.

“When I was younger I experienced family violence and it took a big step for me to break that chain. Now that I’m out of that, I want to step back in and break the chain again for others experiencing a similar thing,” she said.

The song arrives as part of a Christmas charity campaign in partnership with Launch Housing and The Body Shop to help fight the issue.